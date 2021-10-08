KuCoin Shares (KCS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7.88 Million

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. One KuCoin Shares coin can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00049784 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.79 or 0.00227103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00103392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00012374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Profile

KuCoin Shares (KCS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

