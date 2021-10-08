Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Down to $61.70

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $61.70, but opened at $60.42. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $59.98, with a volume of 377 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.17.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 9,015 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $542,252.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,214 shares in the company, valued at $27,742,022.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Chesworth sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $2,719,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,563 shares of company stock valued at $22,750,586 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 58.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,831,000 after acquiring an additional 97,292 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 395.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 21.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

