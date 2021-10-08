Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Lamar Advertising worth $9,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAMR. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 117.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

LAMR stock opened at $117.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.48. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 78.43%.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

