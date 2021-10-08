Lamden (TAU) Market Cap Hits $10.62 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. Lamden has a market cap of $10.62 million and approximately $200,408.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0747 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008665 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000145 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

