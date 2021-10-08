Lanceria Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week (LANC)

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Lanceria has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and $585,201.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lanceria coin can now be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lanceria has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00061384 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00144794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00090943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,901.69 or 0.99979416 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,448.71 or 0.06396834 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,971,252 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

