Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Shares Sold by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,220 shares during the quarter. Landec comprises 0.9% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 1.32% of Landec worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Landec by 1,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,449,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,599 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,679,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,798,000 after acquiring an additional 559,733 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 298,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 94,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 94,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,943. Landec Co. has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Landec had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Landec Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

