LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €71.36 ($83.95).

Several equities analysts have commented on LXS shares. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €56.86 ($66.89) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €61.18. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 52 week high of €67.38 ($79.27).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

