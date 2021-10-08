LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €66.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) received a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LXS. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €71.36 ($83.95).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

LXS stock opened at €56.86 ($66.89) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is €61.14 and its 200 day moving average is €61.18. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 12-month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.