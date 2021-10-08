LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LNXSF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$65.10 during trading hours on Friday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $49.95 and a 1 year high of $80.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.79.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

