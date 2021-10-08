Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORD) Trading 0.8% Higher

Largo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LGORD) shares were up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 92,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 92,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63.

About Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORD)

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% interest in the MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

