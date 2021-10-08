Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 250.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,632 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 41,889 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $313,580,000 after buying an additional 1,504,746 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,583 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 13,795 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,269 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LVS opened at $37.12 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

