Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE decreased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,270 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 375,820 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.10% of Las Vegas Sands worth $39,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 195.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 596,915 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,451,000 after purchasing an additional 395,169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,768,929 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $250,407,000 after purchasing an additional 56,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,482,802,000 after buying an additional 1,691,201 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 7.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 296,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $15,629,000 after buying an additional 21,049 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at $2,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of LVS traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,712,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet cut Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.