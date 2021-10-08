Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $175.37

Shares of Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$175.37 and traded as high as C$180.00. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$179.50, with a volume of 2,136 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAS.A. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$202.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$175.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$179.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 14.19.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

