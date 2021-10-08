Latash Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 624 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Latash Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 624 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Latash Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 18.1% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 744 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 16.7% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 6,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Alphabet by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $14.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,798.15. 22,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,801.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,544.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,465.09 and a 52-week high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,097.60.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,549,012.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,712.93, for a total transaction of $6,714,501.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 494,639 shares of company stock worth $419,931,133. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.