Latash Investments LLC Makes New $116.37 Million Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Latash Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,569,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,369,000. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 73.7% of Latash Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Latash Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Wells Fargo & Company as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

WFC stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.96. 325,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,275,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

