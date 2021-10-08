Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 32,057 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 127.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,057 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Manhattan Associates worth $8,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MANH opened at $155.81 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.74 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 101.18 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MANH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

