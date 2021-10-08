Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 1,663.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,444 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $9,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Roku by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens raised Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.59.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total transaction of $32,625,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,195,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total value of $26,368,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $192,854,281. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock opened at $324.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.85 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $347.43 and its 200 day moving average is $361.07. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.52 and a twelve month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

