Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 10,806 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,806 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $10,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 18.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,554. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.14.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $172.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.78. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.33 and a fifty-two week high of $194.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 94.70%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

