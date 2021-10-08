Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 3,125 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,644 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $10,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in SEA during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in SEA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in SEA by 87.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $324.25 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $155.10 and a 1 year high of $359.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.93 billion, a PE ratio of -90.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SE. New Street Research initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.77.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

