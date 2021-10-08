Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 54,755 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 7,074.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,755 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $8,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $102.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.83. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $84.38 and a 12-month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $5.92. The business had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,264,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at $23,656,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $4,914,830. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.94.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

