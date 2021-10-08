Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,310 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,018 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $12,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,323 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $237,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,123 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,914,714 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $161,644,000 after acquiring an additional 52,557 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,047,634 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after acquiring an additional 210,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,955 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $99,381,000 after acquiring an additional 176,877 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,294,371 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $71,786,000 after acquiring an additional 39,905 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $62.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average of $61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.48. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CFO Alan Haughie bought 12,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,114.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

