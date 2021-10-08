Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $11.25 Million Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,856 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 17,987 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $11,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $4,721,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,972,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,251 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $33,388,000 after acquiring an additional 92,907 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,439,628 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $112,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,845 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $18.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.13. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.30%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOLD. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.46.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

