Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $11.85 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 87.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616,606 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $11,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 21.7% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 62.0% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 133,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 39.8% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $5,840,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $133.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $155.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.91 and its 200-day moving average is $134.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

