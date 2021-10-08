Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $12.39 Million Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,992 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $12,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 56.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after buying an additional 20,123 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 12.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 12.6% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. Bank of America cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

NYSE RMD opened at $254.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.61. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.13 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.70, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $434,441.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,215,861.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $645,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,777,309.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,910 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,533. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

