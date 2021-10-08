Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $12.91 Million Stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,021 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of Kennametal worth $12,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Kennametal by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 45,275 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,836,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Kennametal stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $43.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.56.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. Kennametal’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

