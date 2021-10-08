Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $8.79 Million Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 613,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,642 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Cars.com worth $8,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the first quarter worth $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the second quarter worth $104,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Cars.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cars.com by 31.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CARS shares. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

In related news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.89 and a beta of 2.35.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

