Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $8.85 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $8,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBAC opened at $337.90 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $369.56. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.79 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $350.68 and a 200-day moving average of $320.68.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total value of $15,507,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,644,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total value of $17,884,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.75.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

