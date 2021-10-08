Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 28,537.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 148,393 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Brinker International worth $9,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 5,912.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after buying an additional 1,076,124 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter valued at $30,258,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 272.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 535,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,031,000 after purchasing an additional 391,351 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $21,722,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 70.7% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 628,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,694,000 after purchasing an additional 260,464 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.22. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

EAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.92.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.