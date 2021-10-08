Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of LHC Group worth $11,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in LHC Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 69.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in LHC Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in LHC Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $151,206,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.80.

LHCG opened at $145.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.75 and a 52 week high of $236.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

