Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $141.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.70 and its 200 day moving average is $140.94. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.75.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

