Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $11,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,604.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 435,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 409,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,077,000 after purchasing an additional 319,483 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,579,000 after purchasing an additional 279,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,651,000 after purchasing an additional 242,275 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 796,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,275,000 after purchasing an additional 176,170 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of MPWR opened at $472.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $296.21 and a twelve month high of $521.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $481.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.51.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.41, for a total transaction of $4,576,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,171 shares in the company, valued at $93,510,671.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total transaction of $3,638,985.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 992,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,797,807.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,427 shares of company stock valued at $36,919,110. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.56.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.