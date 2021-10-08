Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $12.22 Million in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 256,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 1st quarter worth about $5,956,243,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,937,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,321,000 after purchasing an additional 770,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,401 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KE by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEKE opened at $19.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of -1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

