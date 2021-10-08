Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,735 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $11,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

In related news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John W. Allison purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $239,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.