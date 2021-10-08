Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 115,331 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 8,237.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,331 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Crown worth $11,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 30.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Crown by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,237,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,514,000 after acquiring an additional 49,759 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Crown in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Crown by 7.4% during the second quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Crown by 2.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $104.15 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.90 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.71 and its 200 day moving average is $104.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

In other news, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $320,662.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

