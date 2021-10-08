Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 176,084 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,084 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $8,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPP. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 561,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,248,000 after acquiring an additional 68,533 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

HPP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HPP opened at $27.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -675.83, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

