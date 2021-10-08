Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 55,946 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 161.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,946 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $9,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,707,000. Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,010,000 after purchasing an additional 722,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,080,000.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $101.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.19. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.34 and a fifty-two week high of $105.41.

