Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,490 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of The Mosaic worth $9,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $33,981,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 33.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 238,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 60,341 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 1,652.8% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 183,875 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 52.5% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 138,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 47,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,464,000 after purchasing an additional 200,919 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.03.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOS. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.03.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

