Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 126,107 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,107 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $11,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills stock opened at $61.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.10 and its 200 day moving average is $60.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.83%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,682 shares of company stock worth $3,867,778 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GIS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

