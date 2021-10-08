Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 168,190 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,488 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 168,190 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $9,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 191.1% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 33,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 91.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 264,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 126,030 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $5,156,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $40.24. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average is $27.24.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

