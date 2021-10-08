Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,750,354 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,812 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,750,354 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Regions Financial worth $12,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 214,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 22,609 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Regions Financial by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 38,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 537,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 334,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.79. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

