Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 19,561 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,561 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $11,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,823,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,168,000 after buying an additional 50,574 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,902,000 after buying an additional 322,402 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,800,000 after purchasing an additional 284,591 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,085,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,596,000 after purchasing an additional 354,505 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $22,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $19.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. Research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

MGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

