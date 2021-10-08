Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 441,183 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 441,183 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Brixmor Property Group worth $8,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRX. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $49,591,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,496,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $21,886,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,482,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,441,000 after buying an additional 839,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $13,568,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.68. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $112,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $395,700. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRX. Barclays assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.12.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

