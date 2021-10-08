Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 47,745 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,745 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of MakeMyTrip worth $11,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,017,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,449,000 after buying an additional 112,741 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,074,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,082,000 after purchasing an additional 81,115 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 74.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,091,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,470,000 after purchasing an additional 464,747 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 837,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 34.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 759,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,833,000 after purchasing an additional 193,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.73. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $39.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -70.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $32.83 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.