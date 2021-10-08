Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 6,802 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,802 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $9,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IPAC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 97.2% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $688,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAC opened at $66.08 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $55.38 and a 1 year high of $70.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.22.

