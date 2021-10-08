Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 8,432 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,776 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,432 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Select Medical worth $11,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 8.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 9.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth $830,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 105.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 28,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

SEM opened at $34.98 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

In related news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $5,043,337.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $362,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $869,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

