Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 92,575 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,575 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.75% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $8,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 300.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HQH opened at $25.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $28.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

