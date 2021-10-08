Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,379 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $12,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 280,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,787,000 after acquiring an additional 146,909 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,733,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 24,152 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,706,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,948,000 after acquiring an additional 192,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 583.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 520,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,353,000 after acquiring an additional 444,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.89.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,298,333 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEG stock opened at $60.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.89. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

