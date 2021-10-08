LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €142.94 ($168.17).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($185.88) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

FRA:LEG opened at €123.05 ($144.76) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €130.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is €123.62. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.