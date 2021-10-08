Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) CEO Sells $257,000.32 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 14,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $257,000.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LEGH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.20. 205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $416.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $48.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LEGH shares. TheStreet upgraded Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter worth $994,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,662 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the first quarter worth approximately $576,000. 19.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

