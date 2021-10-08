Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 140,592 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 140,592 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.31% of CAE worth $30,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in CAE by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in CAE by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 394,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 101,423 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CAE by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 853,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,300,000 after purchasing an additional 68,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in CAE by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,817,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,341 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in CAE by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,650,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,802,000 after acquiring an additional 630,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.70.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $29.58 on Friday. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 95.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $612.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

